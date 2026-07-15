Why did Maharashtra FDA suspend licences of three iconic restaurants in Mumbai?

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday suspended the food business licences of three of Mumbai’s most iconic restaurants such as Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Rehmania Restaurant, following repeated inspections that found serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The action, announced on Tuesday, affects Shalimar and Noor Mohammadi in Bhendi Bazaar and Rehmania in neighbouring Umerkhadi, all in south Mumbai. According to the FDA, the establishments failed to rectify deficiencies despite being given opportunities to comply, prompting the regulator to suspend their licences in the interest of public health.

The FDA’s action follows six inspections carried out as part of its enforcement drive across food establishments in the city. Officials said the inspections revealed multiple lapses ranging from poor sanitation and pest-control failures to inadequate food storage and absence of mandatory quality records.

FDA suspends licence of Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd

Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd, one of Mumbai’s best-known dining destinations, had its licence suspended on July 14. During an inspection on April 16, the FDA found several violations and issued an improvement notice on April 28. However, a follow-up inspection on July 13 found that 25 major deficiencies remained unaddressed.

Among the violations were wet and slippery kitchen floors, lack of records for raw materials, absence of drinking water quality testing, failure to maintain edible oil quality records, inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof mesh.

An iconic culinary landmark in Bhendi Bazaar, Shalimar traces its origins to 1970 when it began as a small juice stall. Over the decades, it evolved into a celebrated multi-cuisine restaurant renowned for its Mughlai dishes, melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, rich biryanis and its signature falooda, drawing food lovers from across Mumbai and beyond.

FDA suspends license of Noor Mohammadi Hotel

Noor Mohammadi Hotel’s licence was also suspended with immediate effect on July 14 after an inspection a day earlier revealed serious hygiene concerns. The FDA reported thick layers of black grease on kitchen floors, peeling paint and grease deposits on walls and ceilings, unhygienic storage of raw materials, lack of supplier records, use of old and unclean utensils, absence of drinking water testing records, and open windows near the kebab section that allowed flies, insects and even crows to enter the premises.

Founded in 1923 by Abdul Kareem, Noor Mohammadi Hotel recently celebrated its centenary and remains one of Mumbai’s most famous eateries. Originally established as a modest bhatiyar khana, it gradually expanded into a full-fledged restaurant.

The current proprietor, Khalid Hakim, who runs the establishment with his brother, introduced several upgrades over the years, including a family dining section inaugurated by actor Sanjay Dutt in 1986.

FDA suspends license of Rehmania Restaurant

Rehmania Restaurant in Umerkhadi was served an immediate suspension order on July 13 after inspectors found inadequate storage arrangements for food, chemicals and packaging materials, doors without insect-proof protection, rusting equipment, peeling paint and plaster, and the absence of mandatory food testing and drinking water quality records.

The restaurant is particularly popular for its seekh parathas and has long enjoyed a loyal following among Mumbai’s food enthusiasts. The FDA said it will continue taking stringent action against food business operators that compromise public health or fail to comply with food safety regulations, reiterating that consumer safety remains its top priority.

Also Read:

FDA action puts spotlight on Mumbai's 103-year-old Noor Mohammadi Hotel. Here's its iconic story