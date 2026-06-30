Who is Faiyaz Premji? Former Shia Muslim arrested in Mumbai Muharram poisoning plot

Mumbai:

A shocking alleged conspiracy came to light in Mumbai after police arrested 39-year-old Pune businessman Faiyaz Premji for allegedly planning to distribute poison-filled capsules during Muharram processions. According to investigators, Premji allegedly prepared more than 14,000 capsules filled with zinc phosphide, a highly toxic rat poison. Police believe he intended to manufacture nearly 30,000 such capsules, which were designed to look like ordinary painkillers.

The alleged plan was to exploit the long-standing Muharram tradition of distributing water, food and medicines to mourners participating in processions.

Who is Faiyaz Premji?

Faiyaz Premji belongs to the Khoja Shia community, whose ancestors trace their roots to Gujarat's Lohana community. However, over the past few years, Premji publicly described himself as an "ex-Muslim" after distancing himself from Islam. Before his arrest, he had appeared in several interviews, podcasts and YouTube discussions where he spoke about leaving the religion and becoming one of its vocal critics.

He claimed that he had initially tried to bring reforms within the community but later lost faith after repeated disagreements. Premji also stated in several public appearances that anyone who studied Islam independently would eventually leave the religion.

Police probe possible motive

During questioning, Premji allegedly told investigators that he had once contested an election within the Khoja Shia community but suffered a heavy defeat.

According to police sources, investigators are examining whether this, along with his growing differences with the community, could have played a role in the alleged conspiracy. The motive is still under investigation.

Police said Premji allegedly purchased more than 40 kilograms of zinc phosphide from a supplier in Indore through an online order. He also bought a large number of empty capsules from another supplier in the same city.

Investigators said he spent around Rs 15,000 on the poison and nearly Rs 30,000 on the capsules. Officials are now checking payment records and delivery details to trace the complete supply chain. So far, there is no evidence that either supplier was aware of the alleged plan, and the purchases appear to have been made as regular commercial transactions.

Frequent visits to Iran and Iraq under scanner

The investigation has also revealed that Premji travelled several times to Iran and Iraq between 2019 and 2025.

Police said he made 19 trips to the two countries in the last one year alone. Investigators are examining the purpose of these visits as part of the ongoing probe. Mumbai Police are continuing to investigate the alleged conspiracy, including the accused's activities, possible motive and whether anyone else was involved.