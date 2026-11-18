Shaina NC also demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the controversial passages on pages 201 and 443 of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging. She also accused Gandhi of insulting freedom fighter Veer Savarkar by describing him as a "Hindutva exclusionary".

"Sonia Gandhi humiliates Savarkar. She calls him a Hindutva exclusionary. But Balasaheb Thackeray always said that Savarkar is the soul of Hindutva," she said.

Questioning Gandhi's journey to acquiring Indian citizenship, Shaina said, "Sonia ji, it took you 15-plus years to even initiate the process of Indian citizenship. Savarkar gave 50-plus years of his life, not just in jail, but also for the cause of Bharat. Who are you to judge?"

She further accused Gandhi of attempting to whitewash history, saying, "You write a book; welcome to that. You try to whitewash history; we will not allow that."

Reiterating her demand, Shaina said HarperCollins should remove the passages on pages 201 and 443. She also highlighted Savarkar's 11-year imprisonment at Kala Pani for India's freedom struggle and said Bal Thackeray revered the freedom fighter.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir was launched on Monday in the presence of political leaders from several parties, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the book, she reflects on her personal journey of settling in India, including the challenges of adapting to a new culture and unfamiliar surroundings.