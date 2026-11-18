The protest was held on Wednesday over the alleged denigration of Savarkar and attempts to distort history in Gandhi's memoir. Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the controversial passages on pages 201 and 443.
Shaina NC also demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the controversial passages on pages 201 and 443 of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging. She also accused Gandhi of insulting freedom fighter Veer Savarkar by describing him as a "Hindutva exclusionary".
"Sonia Gandhi humiliates Savarkar. She calls him a Hindutva exclusionary. But Balasaheb Thackeray always said that Savarkar is the soul of Hindutva," she said.
Questioning Gandhi's journey to acquiring Indian citizenship, Shaina said, "Sonia ji, it took you 15-plus years to even initiate the process of Indian citizenship. Savarkar gave 50-plus years of his life, not just in jail, but also for the cause of Bharat. Who are you to judge?"
She further accused Gandhi of attempting to whitewash history, saying, "You write a book; welcome to that. You try to whitewash history; we will not allow that."
Reiterating her demand, Shaina said HarperCollins should remove the passages on pages 201 and 443. She also highlighted Savarkar's 11-year imprisonment at Kala Pani for India's freedom struggle and said Bal Thackeray revered the freedom fighter.
Sonia Gandhi's memoir was launched on Monday in the presence of political leaders from several parties, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the book, she reflects on her personal journey of settling in India, including the challenges of adapting to a new culture and unfamiliar surroundings.
Row over tearing page with Balasaheb's picture
Controversy erupted during the protest when Shaina NC reportedly tore a photograph showing Bal Thackeray hitting an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers.
This was pointed out by party colleague Sanjay Nirupam, following which Shaina hurriedly attempted to hide the torn photograph under the papers. Sena leaders later maintained that the photograph depicted Aiyar and not Bal Thackeray.
Shaina NC also clarified that she had torn a picture of Mani Shankar Aiyar and not the Sena founder. The photograph had been brought to target the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena over its alliance with the Congress, despite Bal Thackeray's longstanding opposition to the party.
The incident drew sharp reactions from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress. UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut termed the Shinde faction's leaders "fake sainiks" and said those insulting Balasaheb should be publicly flogged.
The controversy also triggered an uproar in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where UBT Sena corporators raised slogans against Shaina NC and demanded her expulsion from the party.
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