What happened in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017?

Mumbai:

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra will be held on January 15, making it one of the largest civic polling exercises in the state. An estimated 3.49 crore voters are expected to take part in the single-phase election.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission announced the election schedule on December 15, 2025. Polling will be conducted between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm, with vote counting slated for January 16, 2026. To manage the exercise, more than 39,000 polling stations have been established across the state for elections to 2,869 seats. The state government has also declared January 15 a public holiday in the districts going to polls to facilitate voter participation.

What happened in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections in 2017?

In the last elections in 2015, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation had a total of 115 seats. In the civic elections held on June 14, 2015, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi dominated the results with an overwhelming victory, winning 106 seats and securing full control of the municipal body.

The Shiv Sena emerged a distant second with 5 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win only 1 seat. Independents and other smaller parties together accounted for the remaining 3 seats.

The 2015 results underlined the strong regional influence of the BVA in the Vasai Virar region. The previous civic polls in 2015 recorded a voter turnout of approximately 50 per cent despite heavy rains.

As per the voter data for Vasai Virar, the total electorate stands at 6,46,789 voters. This includes 3,50,554 male voters and 2,96,235 female voters. There are no registered voters under the third gender category.

Maharashtra Municipal Cororation election preparations

Adequate arrangements have been made for the use of electronic voting machines for the municipal corporation elections. A total of 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units have been made available for polling across the state. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation alone, arrangements include 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units.

Extensive police deployment has also been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the elections and maintain law and order. The security arrangements include the deployment of 3 additional superintendents of police, 63 deputy superintendents of police, 56 police inspectors, 858 assistant police inspectors and police sub-inspectors, and 11,938 police personnel.

In addition, a total of 42,703 home guards have been deployed to support election-related duties. To strengthen security during vote counting and to maintain overall law and order, 57 companies of the State Reserve Police Force have also been stationed across sensitive locations.