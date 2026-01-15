What happened in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2018? Maharashtra Municipal Elections: The previous municipal elections in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad were held on August 1 in 2018 for 78 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 41 out of 78 seats, followed by Congress with 20 seats.

Sangli :

Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra took place today (January 15) in a single phase. The voting was also done in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation and the results for all civic body polls are set to be declared on Friday, January 16. Meanwhile, let us have a look at what happened in the previous elections in the region back in 2018:

What happened in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation election in 2018?

The last municipal elections in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad were held on August 1, 2018, when voters elected representatives for 78 seats across 20 wards. A total of 451 candidates contested elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 41 seats alone. Congress was the next best party in the elections, winning 20 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which won 15 seats while two seats were won by Independents and others.

In terms of vote share, the BJP led with a staggering 35.14 percent of votes, followed by the second-best party, Congress, which got 20.7% of votes polled. Interestingly, the candidates who contested independently got 16.3 percent of the votes, more than the NCP, which received 15.58% of the votes polled.

Sangli-Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2018

The voter turnout in the 2018 Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation elections stood at a massive 62.17%, as a total of 2,63,732 votes were cast. There were a total of 4,24,179 voters in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporations, among which 2,15,547 were male and 2,08,595 were female voters while 37 voters belonged to the third gender.

Out of 78 seats in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, 39 were reserved for women candidates, while category-wise, 45 seats were for the general category, 11 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 1 for Schedule Tribes (ST) and 21 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

This time around, a total of 4,54,428 voters in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, out of which 2,23,383 are male and 2,29,835 are female and a significant voter turnout is expected.