Maharashtra: What happened in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017?

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were held on January 15. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations, including voting for the Parbhani Municipal Corporation. The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation election in 2017?

The last municipal elections in Parbhani were held on April 19, 2017, when voters elected representatives to 65 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 31 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 18 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats, while the Shiv Sena and Independents won six and two seats respectively.

In terms of vote share in 2017, the Congress got 30.99 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the Shiv Sena at 20.02 per cent. The NCP received 19.36 per cent, the BJP 16.29 per cent and MNS secured 0.09 per cent of the total votes.

Parbhani Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2017

Voter turnout in the 2017 Parbhani Municipal Corporation elections stood at 58.66 per cent, with a total of 1,24,872 votes cast. There were 2,12,888 voters in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation during the 2017 elections. Out of this, 11,21,27 were male, and 1,00,761 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender.

Of the 65 seats in the corporation, 33 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 38 seats were for the general category, 8 for the Scheduled Castes, 1 for the Scheduled Tribes, and 18 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Parbhani Municipal Corporation results 2026

It is to be noted here that results for the Parbhani Municipal Corporation election 2026, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

Maharashtra Municipal Election: Mahayuti Vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).