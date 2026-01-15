What happened in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017? Malegaon Municipal Corporation last went to polls in 2017, when Congress emerged as the largest party in a fractured verdict. Voter turnout stood at about 59.5 per cent. The results of the 2026 Malegaon civic polls will be declared on January 16.

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are being held today, January 15, with voting taking place in a single phase across all civic bodies. This includes polling for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16.

The last municipal elections in Malegaon were held in 2017, when voters elected representatives to 84 seats in the municipal corporation.

In the 2017 Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections, the Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) followed with 20 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 13 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 9 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured seven seats, and independents and other candidates together accounted for 7 seats.

Although no single party crossed the majority mark, the results reflected a fragmented mandate, with multiple parties holding substantial representation in the civic body and no clear dominant force. Coalition dynamics and post-poll arrangements played an important role in the functioning of the municipal corporation.

Malegaon Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2017

Voter turnout in the 2017 Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections stood at around 59.5 per cent, according to election data. A total of 2,32,925 votes were polled. The turnout was considered relatively strong compared to several other urban civic bodies during that election cycle.

Of the 84 seats in the corporation, reservation and category-wise seat breakup followed standard civic election norms applicable at the time, with seats reserved for women and various social categories as per statutory provisions.

Malegaon Municipal Corporation results 2026

Notably, the results for the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, will be announced on January 16.