What happened in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2015? Maharashtra Municipal Elections: In terms of vote share in 2015, the Shiv Sena led with 33.31 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the BJP at 29.15 per cent. The MNS secured 10.31 per cent, while the Congress received 5.66 per cent and the NCP 3.45 per cent of the total votes.

Kalyan:

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were held on January 15. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations, including voting for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation election in 2015?

The last municipal elections in Kalyan-Dombivli were held on November 1, 2015, when voters elected representatives to 122 seats. The Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, winning 52 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 42 seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) secured nine seats, while the Congress and AIMIM won four seats each. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won two seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) one seat, and independents and other candidates accounted for the remaining eight seats.

In terms of vote share in 2015, the Shiv Sena led with 33.31 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the BJP at 29.15 per cent. The MNS secured 10.31 per cent, while the Congress received 5.66 per cent and the NCP 3.45 per cent of the total votes.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2015

Voter turnout in the 2015 Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections stood at 46.49 per cent, with a total of 4,36,717 votes cast. There were 9,39,407 voters in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation during the 2015 elections. Out of this, 4,98,392 were male, and 4,41,015 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender.

Of the 122 seats in the corporation, 61 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 74 seats were for the general category, 12 for Scheduled Castes, three for Scheduled Tribes, and 33 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation results 2026

Notably, the results for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation 2026, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).