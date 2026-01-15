What happened in the Dhule Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2018? Dhule Municipal Corporation last went to polls in 2018, when the BJP won a clear majority in the 74-member civic body. Voter turnout stood at 61.49 per cent. The results of the 2026 Dhule municipal elections will be announced on January 16.

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are being held today, January 15, with voting taking place in a single phase across all civic bodies. This includes polling for the Dhule Municipal Corporation. The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Dhule Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2018?

The last municipal elections in Dhule were held in 2018, when voters elected representatives to 74 seats in the municipal corporation.

In the 2018 Dhule Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning a clear majority with 50 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 8 seats, while the Indian National Congress won 6 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 4 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured one seat, and the Shiv Sena won one seat. Independents and other candidates together accounted for 4 seats.

With the BJP crossing the majority mark on its own, the party gained firm control of the civic body. The results reflected a decisive mandate, setting Dhule apart from several other municipal corporations that delivered fragmented verdicts during that election cycle.

Dhule Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2018

Voter turnout in the 2018 Dhule Municipal Corporation elections stood at 61.49 per cent, according to election data. A total of 1,65,731 votes were polled. The turnout was considered relatively strong compared to several other urban civic bodies during that election cycle.

Of the 74 seats in the corporation, reservation and category-wise seat breakup followed standard civic election norms applicable at the time, with seats reserved for women and various social categories as per statutory provisions.

Dhule Municipal Corporation results 2026

Notably, the results for the Dhule Municipal Corporation, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, will be announced on January 16.