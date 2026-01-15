What happened in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2015? Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Municipal Elections: In terms of vote share in 2015, the NCP led with 38.48 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the Shiv Sena at 25.51 per cent.

Mumbai:

Voting for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, is underway today, i.e. on January 15. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations, including the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The results for all civic body polls are scheduled to be declared on Friday, January 16, 2025.

What happened in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election in 2015?

The last municipal elections in Navi Mumbai were held on April 22, 2015, when voters elected representatives to 111 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 52 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 38 seats. The Congress (INC) secured 10 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won six seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to open their account here. Independents and other candidates accounted for the remaining 5 seats.

In terms of vote share in 2015, the NCP led with 38.48 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the Shiv Sena at 25.51 per cent. The Congress secured 10.79 per cent, the BJP 9.94 per cent, and the BSP 0.26 per cent of the total votes.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2015

Voter turnout in the 2015 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections stood at 50.66 per cent, with a total of 3,16,213 votes cast. There were 6,24,147 voters in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation during the 2015 elections. Of these, 3,50,222 were male, and 2,73,925 were female voters. No voters identified as a third gender.

Of the 111 seats in the corporation, 56 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 69 seats were for the general category, 10 for Scheduled Castes, two for Scheduled Tribes, and 30 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation results 2026

Notably, the results for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation 2026, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).