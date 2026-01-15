Kolhapur civic polls: What happened in 81 corporations in the last elections in 2017? Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Elections: Kolhapur's 2011 census tallied 5,49,236 residents, with SC at 72,005 and ST at 2,989, influencing ward-level dynamics in the 81-seat corporation.

Elections across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra kick off on Thursday (January 15), mobilising roughly 3.49 crore voters in one of the state's largest civic polls. The Maharashtra State Election Commission unveiled the single-phase schedule on December 15, with voting hours set from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and results declared the next day, Friday (January 16). Authorities established over 39,000 polling stations statewide to accommodate the contest for 2,869 seats, spanning key cities from Mumbai to Nagpur and Kolhapur. This extensive setup ensures smooth operations amid high-stakes rivalries between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and opposition MVA coalitions.

What happened in Kolhapur in 2017 polls?

Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's last elections on November 1, 2015, delivered a razor-thin victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which clinched 32 of 81 seats in a fiercely contested race across the city's 81 wards. Drawing from the 2011 census population of 5,49,236- including 72,005 Scheduled Caste (SC) and 2,989 Scheduled Tribe (ST) residents- the polls saw robust 67.69 per cent turnout among 4,21,862 voters, shaping local governance until the term ended on November 15, 2020. Kolhapur recorded 2,85,564 valid votes in total, including 1,48,030 male votes, 1,37,534 female votes and zero others, where NOTA garnered no votes.

Demographic snapshot from 2011 census

Kolhapur's 2011 census tallied 5,49,236 residents, with SC at 72,005 and ST at 2,989, influencing ward-level dynamics in the 81-seat corporation. Half the seats, 41, were reserved for women, promoting balanced representation amid the city's cultural and economic vibrancy as a key Maharashtra hub.

Voter engagement and scale

Out of 4,21,862 voters (2,12,977 males, 2,08,885 females, and zero others), 2,85,564 cast ballots, achieving an impressive 67.69 per cent turnout. As many as 509 candidates vied for power, reflecting intense multi-party competition in this urban stronghold.

Seat breakdown by party

BJP: 32, Congress: 27, NCP: 15, Shiv Sena: 4, Independents and Others: 3.

BJP's narrow lead over Congress (27 seats) and NCP (15) denied any single party outright control, fostering coalition plays post-polls.

Lead-up to 2026 polls

These 2015 results underscore Kolhapur's competitive politics, setting the stage for the January 15, 2026, statewide municipal elections across 29 corporations, including Kolhapur among 2,869 contested seats for 3.49 crore voters. With Mahayuti (BJP, Shinde Shiv Sena, Ajit NCP) facing MVA (UBT Shiv Sena, Sharad NCP, Congress) alliances, the city eyes renewed battles.