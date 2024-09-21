WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drives tractor at Juhu beach for cleanliness campaign

Follow us on Image Source : X Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drives a tractor during a mega beach cleaning campaign at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently drove a tractor during a massive cleanliness campaign at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. The event also saw the participation of Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, emphasising the state’s commitment to maintaining its 720 km coastal area.

Promoting a Clean Maharashtra

Speaking to reporters, Shinde highlighted the importance of cleanliness, stating, “We need to keep our coastal areas clean. With initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission, we aim to eliminate single-use plastic and promote tree planting through our 'One Tree for Mother' campaign.” He underscored the collaborative efforts required to achieve these goals.

Upcoming Assembly Elections

Shinde also mentioned the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, slated for November this year and urged party workers to rally behind Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande to secure a significant victory. “We will work hard for the success of Shiv Sena and the Mahayuti alliance,” he stated, marking the first time he publicly discussed the election timeline.

Strengthening Government Initiatives

Recently, Shinde met with party MPs, ministers, and officials to ensure that the state government's development plans reach the public effectively. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is gearing up to showcase its initiatives, such as the Ladli Behna scheme, ahead of the elections.

With three parties—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—in the current government, the political landscape in Maharashtra is set for an exciting electoral battle as preparations intensify.