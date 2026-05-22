Viral video: Fearing shortage, people rush to buy petrol in plastic jars at crowded Maharashtra petrol pump

Mumbai:

Fearing fuel shortage, a massive crowd of people were seen rushing to buy petrol in plastic water jars at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Buldhana. Residents in the rural parts of Maharashtra are currently facing significant difficulties regarding the supply of petrol and diesel. Due to the closure of numerous petrol pumps throughout the day, whenever stocks of fuel arrive at any station, massive crowds of people can be seen gathering there.

A viral video has emerged from Buldhana in Maharashtra, specifically near the Lonar taluka, where a massive crowd—carrying plastic water jars —rushed to fill up on petrol the moment a fuel station opened its doors.

Violence erupts in Maharashtra’s Washim after long queues at petrol pumps

Another violent incident was reported in Maharashtra’s Washim district on Saturday evening as fuel scarcity in the region triggered chaotic scenes and a clash between two groups waiting to refuel with diesel.

The incident was reported in the Akola Naka area, where long queues were seen for the third straight day due to an ongoing diesel shortage across the district. The confrontation was reportedly sparked after tempers flared over queue discipline at the fuel station.

Man seen buying fuel in a big plastic water jar in Chennai

In March this year, one such situation was reported when the video of a man buying fuel in a big plastic water jar surfaced on social media. Captured at a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu, the video prompted social media users to ask if buying such a huge amount of fuel is even “legal” in India. The video was shared amid the rumours of fuel shortages linked to tensions in West Asia.

The viral video was initially shared on a YouTube channel dedicated to Villupuram, a city in Tamil Nadu, but later was reshared across several social media platforms. The video showed a man sitting on a bike, holding a huge plastic water can. Another person, presumably an employee of the petrol pump, was seen filling the jar with fuel.

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