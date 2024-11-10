Vikhroli Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikhroli Assembly Election 2024.

Vikhroli Assembly Election 2024: The Vikhroli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Vikhroli is one of the Assembly seats of Maharashtra. It is a suburb in Mumbai. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress, and Shiv Sena are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Rajaram Raut won the Vikhroli constituency in 2019. In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Rajaram registered a win in the Mulund constituency. In 2009, Mangesh Sangle of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena registered his victory from the seat.

Vikhroli Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,27,974 voters in the Vikhroli constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 70,390 voters were male and 57,287 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 297 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vikhroli in 2019 was 57 (55 were men and 2 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Vikhroli constituency was 1,31,537. Out of this, 72,919 voters were male and 58,446 were female. There were 172 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mulund in 2014 was 73 (52 were men and 21 were women).

Vikhroli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Vikhroli constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 (Wednesday), along with the other 287 constituencies of the state.

Vikhroli Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Vikhroli will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Vikhroli Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Shiv Sena's UBT faction leader Sunil Raut will contest from the Vikhroli seat. Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates. Suvarna Karanje from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will fight from the Vikhroli seat.

Vikhroli Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Rajaram Raut won the seat with a margin of 27,841 votes. He was polled 62,794 votes with a vote share of 49.08%. Sunil defeated NCP candidate Dhananjay (Dada) Pisal, who got 34,953 votes (27.32%). MNS candidate Vinod Ramchandra Shinde stood third with 16,042 (12.54%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,49,337 and VBA candidate Siddharth Mokle was in the fourth position with 9,150 votes (7.15%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Rajaram Raut won the seat. He was polled 50,302 votes with a vote share of 38.24%. MNS candidate Mangesh Eknath Sangale got 24,963 (18.98%) and was the runner-up. Sunil Rajaram defeated Sangale by a margin of 25,339 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,28,282.

NCP candidate Sanjay Dina Patil came in third with 20,233 votes (15.38%), and Congress candidate Dr Sandesh Balasaheb Mhatre was in the fourth position with 18,046 votes (13.72%).

Vikhroli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019- Sunil Rajaram Raut (Shiv Sena-then undivided)

2014- Sunil Rajaram Raut (Shiv Sena-then undivided)

2009- Mangesh Sangle (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena)

2004- Fadanvis Shobha Madhaorao (BJP)

1999- Fadanvis Shobha Madhaorao (BJP)

1995- Fadanvis Shobha Madhaorao (BJP)

1990- Fadanvis Shobha Madhaorao (BJP)

1985- Gaddamwar Waman Vistari (Congress)

1980-Tajane Mahadeo Laxmanrao (Congress)

Vikhroli Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections was 1,49,337 or 53.84% in the Vikhroli Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,28,282 or 51.62%.