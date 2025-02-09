Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar, passes away amid ongoing trial for daughter’s brutal killing

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vikas Walkar, Shraddha Walkar

Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar, who was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in 2022, passed away due to a heart attack on Sunday in Vasai, Palghar. His death comes as the murder trial continues in Delhi.

Vikas Walkar had been tirelessly seeking justice for his daughter's horrific death. Shraddha's remains, recovered from the Mehrauli forest, are yet to be handed over to the family by the Delhi Police, a fact that reportedly caused him immense distress. He lived with his son in Vasai, and his health deteriorated suddenly early Sunday morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. While the Vasai Police have stated that the death appears to be due to cardiac arrest, a post-mortem examination has been ordered.

Shraddha Walkar's murder shocked the nation. She was allegedly strangled to death by Aaftab Poonawala on May 18, 2022. Poonawala then dismembered her body into 35 pieces, storing them in a refrigerator before disposing of them in various locations across Delhi. The couple had moved to Delhi against her family's wishes, as they disapproved of the relationship. Poonawala was arrested in November 2022, and the gruesome details of the crime came to light.

During the trial, Vikas Walker testified that Aaftab had confessed to him about purchasing two knives, a hammer, and a shovel to dismember Shraddha. Shraddha's brother also testified, stating that Shraddha had confided in him about being assaulted by Aaftab. Vikas Walkar had consistently demanded the death penalty for Poonawala.

The trial is still ongoing, and Poonawala remains in jail. Earlier reports indicated that security arrangements for Poonawala in Tihar Jail were being reviewed due to alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. There were even reports of a planned attack on Poonawala outside the Saket court, which was allegedly foiled due to the gang's inability to find a shooter.

In January 2023, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet exceeding 6,600 pages, charging Poonawala with murder and the disappearance of evidence. The tragic death of Vikas Walkar adds another layer of sorrow to this already heartbreaking case, leaving his family to mourn the loss of both Shraddha and her father as they continue their fight for justice.

(Inputs from Hanif Patel)