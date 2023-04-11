Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
Savarkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Mumbai Published on: April 11, 2023 23:39 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday.

The objective was to propagate his ideas, and several programmes will be organised for this, he said.

Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in the present-day Nashik district.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant had written to Shinde stating that Savarkar's birth anniversary should be celebrated on a grand scale as his patriotism, valour and progressive ideas will inspire the young generation.

The move came days after the Shiv Sena-BJP targeted Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena after Rahul Gandhi took swipes at the Hindutva ideologue.

