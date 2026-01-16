Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Hitendra Thakur's BVA overshadows BJP

Hitendra Thakur’s Bahujan Vikas Aghadi continues to maintain a strong lead in the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation elections, according to the latest counting trends.
In the second round of vote counting, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has taken a commanding lead with 113 seats. The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is ahead in 2 seats, while the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, the Sharad Pawar led NCP faction, and other smaller parties are yet to register any leads.
Hitendra Thakur's allegations against BJP leader
Earlier in the campaign, BVA chief Hitendra Thakur and his son Kshitij, MLAs from Vasai and Nallasopara, had previously claimed to have caught BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde in an alleged cash for votes controversy. They produced envelopes containing currency notes that were reportedly found in a bag Tawde was carrying, hoping to gain an advantage in the closely watched contest.
The BJP, however, responded by inducting BVA’s Dahanu candidate Suresh Padvi, a move that narrowed the contest in favour of the BJP candidate.
Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation past election result
|Party
|Seats won
|Bahujan Vikas Aghadi
|106
|Shiv Sena
|5
|Independents
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|1
|Indian National Congress
|1
|Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
|0
|Other registered parties
|0
|Republican Party of India
|0
|Total
|115
|Also read: Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
|Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE updates