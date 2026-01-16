Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Hitendra Thakur's BVA overshadows BJP Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election Results: Local strongman Hitendra Thakur's Bahujan Vikas Aghadi or the BVA has taken a dominant lead in the Vasai-Virar civic body, trumping the BJP which has not bee able to score a single lead on any of the 115 seats.

Mumbai:

Hitendra Thakur’s Bahujan Vikas Aghadi continues to maintain a strong lead in the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation elections, according to the latest counting trends.

In the second round of vote counting, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has taken a commanding lead with 113 seats. The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is ahead in 2 seats, while the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, the Sharad Pawar led NCP faction, and other smaller parties are yet to register any leads.

Hitendra Thakur's allegations against BJP leader

Earlier in the campaign, BVA chief Hitendra Thakur and his son Kshitij, MLAs from Vasai and Nallasopara, had previously claimed to have caught BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde in an alleged cash for votes controversy. They produced envelopes containing currency notes that were reportedly found in a bag Tawde was carrying, hoping to gain an advantage in the closely watched contest.

The BJP, however, responded by inducting BVA’s Dahanu candidate Suresh Padvi, a move that narrowed the contest in favour of the BJP candidate.

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation past election result

In the previous Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation elections held in 2017, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi had established its dominance with an overwhelming majority, underlining its strong organisational base and influence in the region.