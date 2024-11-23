Vandre West Election Results LIVE: BJP's Ashish Shelar aims third term from one-time Congress stronghold

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vandre West Election Results LIVE

Vandre West Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. The constituency witnessed a contest between incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Ashish Shelar and Congress candidate Asif Zakaria. Both in the 2019 and 2014 Maharashtra elections, Shelar won the seat defeating Congress candidates.

The BJP contested the election in alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s NCP and other smaller parties. On the other hand, in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) were in alliance.

Vandre West Assembly Constituency

The Vandre West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 177 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and one of the 26 constituencies located in the Mumbai Suburban district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Vandre West is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency in the Mumbai Suburban district.

Vandre West Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,97,716 voters in the Vandre West constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,56,770 were male and 1,40,943 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 115 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vandre West in 2019 was 10 (8 men and 2 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Vandre West constituency was 2,86,621. Out of this, 1,52,126 voters were male and 1,34,495 were female voters. There were 65 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vandre West in 2014 was 37 (21 men and 16 women).

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashish Shelar won the seat with a margin of 26,507 votes (20.79%). He was polled 74,816 votes with a vote share of 57.11%. He defeated Congress candidate Asif Ahmed Zakaria, who got 48,309 votes (36.88%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,31,004 (44%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashish Shelar won the seat. He was polled 74,779 votes with a vote share of 50.93%. Congress candidate Baba Siddique got 47,868 votes (32.60%) and was the runner-up. Shelar defeated Siddique by a margin of 26,911 votes (18.52%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,46,830 (51.23%). Shiv Sena candidate Chawri Vilas Sitaram came in third with 14,156 votes (9.64%) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Tushar Madhav Aphale stood fourth with just 3,116 votes (2.12%).