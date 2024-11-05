Vandre East Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Vandre East Constituency Demographic Profile

The Vandre East Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 176 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and one of the 26 constituencies located in the Mumbai Suburban district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Vandre East is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency in the Mumbai Suburban district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. Congress candidate Zeeshan Siddique has won the Vandre East seat in the 2019 elections.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,51,371 voters in the Vandre East constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,35,655 were male and 1,15,708 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 211 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vandre East in 2019 was 14 (13 men and 1 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Vandre East constituency was 2,63,798. Out of this, 1,45,652 voters were male and 1,18,141 were female voters. There were 58 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vandre East in 2014 was 29 (22 men and 7 women).

Vandre East Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Vandre East constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 13.

Vandre East Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Vandre East Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction has fielded, Congress turncoat and son of late party leader Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddique from the Vandre East seat. On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) has given tickets to Varun Sardesai and Raj Thackeray's MNS has fielded Trupti Sawant.

Vandre East Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Zeeshan Siddique won the seat with a margin of 5,790 votes (4.67%). He was polled 38,337 votes with a vote share of 30.28%. He defeated Shiv Sena candidate Prin. Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwa, who got 32,547 votes (25.71%). Independent candidate Trupti Prakash Sawant stood third with 24,071 votes (19.01%), and AIMIM candidate Mohammad Saalim Qureshi was in the fourth position with 12,594 votes (9.95%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,26,597 (50.36%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Prakash Sawant won the seat. He was polled 41,388 votes with a vote share of 33.23 %. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Krishna Dhondu Parkar got 25,791 votes (20.71%) and was the runner-up. Sawant defeated Parkar by a margin of 15,597 votes (12.61%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,24,555 (47.22%). AIMIM candidate Khan Rahebar Siraj came in third with 23,976 votes (19.25%) and Congress candidate Bagadi Sanjeev Kherlal stood fourth with just 12,229 votes (9.82%).

Vandre East Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2009: Prakash Sawant (Shiv Sena)

2014: Prakash Sawant (Shiv Sena)

2015: Trupti Sawant (Shiv Sena) (by-elction)

2019: Zeeshan Siddique (Congress)

Vandre East Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Vandre East Assembly constituency was 1,26,597 or 50.36 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,24,555 or 47.22 per cent.