US national found dead at 5-star hotel in Mumbai, police launch probe

Mumbai: The body of a 62-year-old US national was found in a room at a five-star hotel in the Andheri area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning, police said.

US national was on business trip

Reportedly, the deceased man, identified as Mark Williams, director of an IT solutions firm, had landed in Mumbai on March 9 for business purposes as his company has an office here and was planning to return on March 14. "The US citizen was in Mumbai for a meeting and was staying at the hotel since March 9," officials said.

When the man did not open the door despite multiple ring bells and calls on Tuesday morning, hotel staff used a duplicate key to access his room and found him lying unconscious on the bed. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The police received the information around 10.00 am on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and transported it to the nearby government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

No foul play

The police said that there was no suspicion of foul play in the incident. A preliminary investigation indicated that the foreign national died of 'natural causes.'

Police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death while an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With agencies input)

