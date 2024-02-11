Mumbai: US Consulate receives threatening mail, police register FIR

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mumbai Police

The US consulate located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received a threatening mail late Saturday night. The BKC Police Station registered an FIR under 505(1)(b) and 506(2) Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under unknown persons. Meanwhile, further investigations are underway.

According to Mumbai Police, the email was received from the address rkgtrading777@gamil.com around 3.50 am on Saturday.

In the email, the unknown sender identified himself as an absconding US citizen, the police informed, adding that the accused threatened to blow up the American consulate and kill all US citizens working there.

This is the second threat that the city received within a month. Earlier, Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a threatening message of serial bomb blasts to be carried out across the city on February 2. The message said that bombs have been planted at 6 places in Mumbai.

After receiving the message at around 12.30 am, the entire agency remained on alert. The crime branch of Mumbai police and Maharashtra ATS (anti-terrorism squad) were alerted about the threat message and a probe is underway to track down the sender.

