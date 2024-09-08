UPSC aspirant ends life due to 'pressure' in Thane, suicide note reads- 'Couldn't fulfil very high hopes'

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old civil services aspirant ended his life by jumping from the eighth floor of a building in Thane city of Maharashtra. The alleged suicide incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Saturday in the Vartak Nagar area, said police on Sunday.

Suicide note hints at 'pressure'

According to an official from Vartak Nagar police station, a 'suicide' note has been found in the man's house. In the note, the UPSC aspirant apologised to his family members saying he could not fulfil everyone's high hopes and was finding it difficult to survive in this world.

Police, quoting his friends, said he might have been depressed as he could not clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and hence took the extreme step.

The man jumped from his house located on the eighth floor of a housing complex and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The police found a suicide note in his house in which he stated, "It's difficult for me to survive in this world, sorry to my parents, brothers and everyone. I couldn't fulfil the very high hopes, I loved them and nobody is responsible for my death."

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

