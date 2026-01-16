Live Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting begins across 78 seats Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Results Live: In the current scenario, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena joined hands with Omi Kalani and the Sai Party to contest the elections together.

Counting of votes for the civic polls in Maharashtra has begun. The elections were held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in the state, with a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats. The corporations where polling took place included Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji and Jalna.

Ulhasnagar is one of the key MCs in the states, which also witnessed the voting on Thursday. It has 78 seats.

Known as Maharashtra’s only Assembly constituency with a majority of Sindhi voters, Ulhasnagar witnessed a highly complex political battle this time. In the current scenario, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena joined hands with Omi Kalani and the Sai Party to contest the elections together. Meanwhile, Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fought as a separate alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has chosen to contest the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections independently, without forming any alliances.

In the previous 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party with 32 seats. The united Shiv Sena won 25 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed 4 seats. The Congress secured just one seat, and the remaining 16 went to independents and other parties.