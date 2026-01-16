Advertisement
  Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting begins across 78 seats

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Results Live: In the current scenario, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena joined hands with Omi Kalani and the Sai Party to contest the elections together.

In the previous 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party with 32 seats.
In the previous 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party with 32 seats.
Ulhasnagar:

Counting of votes for the civic polls in Maharashtra has begun. The elections were held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in the state, with a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats. The corporations where polling took place included Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji and Jalna.

Ulhasnagar is one of the key MCs in the states, which also witnessed the voting on Thursday. It has 78 seats.   

Known as Maharashtra’s only Assembly constituency with a majority of Sindhi voters, Ulhasnagar witnessed a highly complex political battle this time. In the current scenario, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena joined hands with Omi Kalani and the Sai Party to contest the elections together. Meanwhile, Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fought as a separate alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has chosen to contest the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections independently, without forming any alliances.

In the previous 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party with 32 seats. The united Shiv Sena won 25 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed 4 seats. The Congress secured just one seat, and the remaining 16 went to independents and other parties.

Live updates :Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Results

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Full schedule

    Event Date
    Nomination application begins December 23, 2025
    Last date for submission of application December 30, 2025
    Scrutiny of applications December 31, 2025
    Last date for withdrawal of application January 02, 2026
    Poll date January 15, 2026
    Result date January 16, 2026
  • 9:23 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation: List of previous mayors

    Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation: List of previous mayors
     

    Mayor Name

    Party

    Duration

    Shri Jeevan Idnani

    Administrator

    Under administrative rules

    Leelabai (Leelabai) Ashan

    Shiv Sena (SHS)

    2019

    Apeksha Patil

    Shiv Sena (SHS)

    2014

    Jyoti Kalani

    No party

    1990-2000

    Ganesh Chaudhary

    No party

    1996

     

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Maharashtra SEC Tightens Security for Vote Counting

    The Maharashtra State Election Commission has heightened security arrangements for vote counting, allowing entry only to authorised candidates, their representatives and accredited media personnel with valid identity cards issued by the Election Department. All stakeholders have been directed to strictly follow the Commission’s instructions.

     

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Who is in coalition with whom in Ulhasnagar

    In the current scenario in Ulhasnagar, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena joined hands with Omi Kalani and the Sai Party to contest the elections together. Meanwhile, Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fought as a separate alliance.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has chosen to contest the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections independently, without forming any alliances.

     

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Past election results in Ulhasnagar

    The last election in Thane took place in 2017. The party-wise seat share was as follows

    Total seats- 78

    Undivided Shiv Sena- 25
    Undivided NCP- 4
    BJP- 32
    Congress- 1
    Independent/Others- 16

     

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Results will be in our favour: Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Anand Dubey

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey expressed confidence of a positive outcome for the party, citing the joint effort of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray in the election. He added that the counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

     

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Results Live: Vote counting to begin at 10am

    The counting of votes in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation will begin at 10 am. There are 78 seats in this civic body. The voting in the high-stakes Maharashtra Municipal Corporation election took place on January 15.  

     

