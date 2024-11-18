Udhhav Thackeray has sold Balasaheb's Shiv Sena, has no political issue for election: Shinde | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde speaks to India TV.

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to India TV exclusively and said Uddhav Thackeray has sold the Bala saheb's Shiv Sena and he has no issue with the assembly polls. Talking about PM Modi's 'ek hai toh safe hain', Shinde said there is nothing to politicise this slogan as PM Modi has called everyone to stand united for the development of the nation. There is no undertone of Hindu- Muslim in this statement. PM Modi is clearly asking all citizens to stay united during the elections and work for the development of the nation," he said.

Talking about the allegation of the MVA, he said Eknath Shinde is not a man who cries for political reasons. He said he urged Udhhav Thackeray and the MVA to join the BJP as they were the old allies but he did not cry for anything.

Slamming Uddhav Thackray for not being able to strengthen the party, he said the former Maharashtra CM had feeling of insecurity from other mass leaders in the statre.

Eknath Shinde said it was only because of Uddhav that he had to leave the Shiv Sena-UTB. "If he had united all members together, the Shiva Sena would have been a great party today. because of insecurity, he compelled people to leave his party," he said.