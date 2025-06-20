Uddhav willing to consider alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena: Sources Uddhav-Raj alliance: Thackeray instructed party workers to begin preparations to contest all seats regardless of whether the alliance with MNS materialises. Uddhav emphasised that electoral readiness should not depend on coalition outcomes.

Mumbai:

As per sources in a recent party meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed a willingness to consider an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), but stressed that any decision must be grounded in local-level feedback and political realities.

“I am positive about a possible alliance with the MNS,” Thackeray reportedly said, “but we must understand the local sentiment around this alliance.” He directed party leaders to evaluate the feasibility of the alliance in specific constituencies before making a final decision.

Alliance or not, prepare for a full electoral contest

Regardless of whether the alliance with MNS materialises, Thackeray instructed party workers to begin preparations to contest all seats. He emphasised that electoral readiness should not depend on coalition outcomes.

Voter surge investigation ordered

Thackeray also addressed concerns about a dramatic rise in the number of voters during the last election. He pointed to a 40-lakh increase in voter numbers and instructed party units to investigate the surge. He called for a house-to-house verification drive, based on the official voter list, in every ward to identify and confirm the actual voters added to the rolls.

Deadline for ground reports

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief directed all district chiefs and regional coordinators to submit their findings within a one-month timeframe to the party headquarters. These reports are expected to form the basis of the party’s strategy moving forward.

Uddhav accuses BJP of sabotaging prospects of Marathi unity

Marking the 59th foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray launched a pointed attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, accusing them of attempting to derail a possible alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by his cousin Raj Thackeray.

He alleged that both factions are working behind the scenes to prevent the consolidation of Marathi political forces before the upcoming civic elections.

“Don’t undermine the Thackeray brand”: Uddhav’s strong warning to BJP

Issuing a sharp warning, Uddhav Thackeray invoked the legacy of the Thackeray name, cautioning the BJP against underestimating its impact.

“If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP,” he said. He further added a dramatic line inspired by the film Prahaar, “When you come to take me on, come with an ambulance—for yourself.”

Allegations of secret meetings to derail the alliance

Thackeray claimed that the BJP has been holding closed-door meetings, including a reported one between Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel. These, he alleged, were designed to undermine a Marathi-centric coalition. Still, he remained defiant, “What the people want, will happen.”

Opposition to Hindi imposition in Maharashtra

Reiterating his party’s firm position on protecting Marathi language and culture, Thackeray accused the BJP of attempting to sow discord between Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities. “If you want to force Hindi on people, go do it in Gujarat. We will not allow this in Maharashtra,” he declared, in a direct challenge to BJP’s alleged language policy ahead of key municipal polls.