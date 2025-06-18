Uddhav Thackeray weighs alliance with MNS ahead of BMC polls, consults former corporators According to party insiders, Uddhav posed a pointed question during the closed-door discussion — should Shiv Sena (UBT) consider an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)?

Mumbai:

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a crucial meeting with former party corporators at the Sena Bhavan on Tuesday. As per the information, the primary agenda was to assess poll preparedness and explore potential alliances.

According to party insiders, Uddhav posed a pointed question during the closed-door discussion — should Shiv Sena (UBT) consider an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)? The response was overwhelmingly positive, as per sources.

What did former corporators say to Uddhav?

Former corporators reportedly told Uddha that joining hands with the MNS could be strategically beneficial. "The mood in Mumbai is favourable for such an alliance," some attendees are believed to have said, suggesting that a Sena-MNS tie-up could consolidate the Marathi vote and strengthen the opposition against the ruling BJP.

In response, Uddhav struck a note of caution and consensus. "I will take a final decision on any alliance only after taking you all into confidence," he assured the gathering. He also urged the party workers to remain united and loyal, adding that "more such meetings will follow in the coming days."

It should be noted here that Raj Thackeray walked out of the united Shiv Sena in 2005 and floated his own party the next year. In the past, the MNS president has opposed and also supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a former ally of Uddhav Thackeray, on different occasions.

ALSO READ: Will Asaduddin Owaisi and Uddhav Thackeray join hands in Maharashtra? Here's what AIMIM MLA said