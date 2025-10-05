Uddhav, Raj meet again amid buzz over alliance for Maharashtra local body elections | Watch Since their 'Marathi Vijay Rally' in Mumbai in July, it is being speculated that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray might join hands in Maharashtra. The two leaders have also held frequent meetings since then.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray once again on Sunday at a personal event in Mumbai amid buzz over a possible alliance for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra. The two leaders, along with Aaditya Thackeray, were attending the naming ceremony of Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's grandchild.

The videos of the two leaders, along with Aaditya, and Uddhav Sena's Anil Desai and Milind Narvekar, having a chat have gone viral on social media.

Since their 'Marathi Vijay Rally' in Mumbai in July, it is being speculated that the two cousins might join hands against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. The two leaders have also held frequent meetings since then, with Uddhav meeting Raj at the latter's residence 'Shivtirth' in Dadar area last month. Before this, the two also met in August on sidelines of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Raj's exit from Shiv Sena and his likely alliance

In 2005, Raj quit the undivided Shiv Sena, citing "insult and humiliation". Though Uddhav later called it a 'misunderstanding', Raj launched his MNS in 2006. However, Raj's MNS and Uddhav's Sena faction have been struggling lately, a reason why speculations are being made that the two may join hands again.

In August, Raut had also hinted that the two parties will likely contest the Maharashtra local body elections together. "The strength of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray is the strength of the unity of the Marathi-speakers. No power cannot break the iron fist of `Marathi manus' now," Raut had said.

Thackeray brothers' setback in BEST credit society election

Notably, the Thackeray brothers had contested the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society elections in August together, but the two suffered a drubbing at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after they lost all 21 seats. Out of their 21 candidates, 18 were fielded by UBT and two by the MNS.

The Thackeray brothers losing the BEST elections gave the saffron party a chance to attack them. Ashish Shelar, BJP's Mumbai unit head, had said that the "Thackeray brand" had turned to be zero. "The boss of the brand could not even win a single seat. We have shown them their position," Shelar had posted on X.