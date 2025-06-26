Uddhav Thackeray opposes 'Hindi' as third language in Maharashtra schools Maharashtra: Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of pushing a 'one language, one party' narrative under the guise of educational policy. Citing earlier remarks by BJP President JP Nadda, he warned that such moves signal a 'linguistic emergency' in the country.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has strongly opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in state-run schools. Addressing a press conference, Thackeray announced a series of protests, including the symbolic burning of the government resolution on June 29 (Sunday) and a public demonstration on July 7 (Monday).

'This is about imposing a language, not inclusion'

Thackeray began his press conference by highlighting what he called the imposition of Hindi over Marathi. “Today, those who love Marathi have come together in protest. It’s now clear why the BJP wanted to destroy the original Shiv Sena,” he said.

He emphasised that neither he nor his party is against any language. “We are not against Hindi. The Hindi film industry was born in Maharashtra. But forcing a language is unacceptable,” he said.

Calls for CM to roll back the policy

He said the controversy could be resolved in two minutes if the Chief Minister withdrew the decision to make Hindi the third language. “We plan to take this issue to the streets. This is a protest for Marathi pride, not against any other language,” Thackeray added.

'One language, one party agenda'

Thackeray accused the BJP of attempting to impose a “one language, one party” ideology, referencing BJP President JP Nadda's earlier statements. “This is a linguistic emergency. Traitors who once called themselves Shiv Sainiks are now part of this government,” he said.

He added that India’s federal structure is built around linguistic states and accused the government of not implementing policies that promote Marathi despite numerous previous efforts.

Appeal for broader support

Calling the move part of the BJP’s “hidden agenda,” Thackeray urged political parties, the film industry, legal professionals, and genuine Marathi-speaking BJP workers to join the protest. “It’s becoming difficult to find true BJP workers these days,” he quipped.

Criticism of Deputy CM Shinde and Raj Thackeray

He questioned the rationale behind the three-language formula, arguing that India is a multilingual nation and no single language should be prioritised in this way. Taking a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said, “He is supporting the policy only because he is helpless.”

When asked about MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s stance on implementing Hindi in schools, Uddhav Thackeray said bluntly, “I don’t look at others’ positions on this issue.”

'Credit score is useless if jobs are scarce'

Touching briefly on other governance issues, Thackeray criticised the administration's focus on improving credit scores without addressing unemployment. “What’s the use of a better credit score if our youth don’t get jobs?” he asked.

CM Devendra Fadnavis responds to Thackeray over Hindi language row

In response to the growing political storm over the introduction of Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the government's move and pushed back against the criticism from Uddhav Thackeray. He asserted that the prominence of Marathi remains intact, and that Hindi is merely being offered as an optional subject.

'Marathi has strong presence in the state'

Refuting allegations that the government was trying to impose Hindi, Fadnavis said, “There is no imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra. In fact, it is Marathi that has a strict and strong presence across the state.”

He emphasised that Hindi was being introduced as an optional language, not a compulsory one. “It is a choice, not a mandate. Marathi remains central to our identity and education system,” he added.

'Use language to enrich, not to mock"

Taking a direct swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, “All I would like to tell Uddhav ji is this – there are far more elegant and meaningful figures of speech in Marathi than sarcasm. He should use those instead.”

Fadnavis accused the opposition of turning the language policy into a political weapon, while reiterating that the cultural and linguistic integrity of Maharashtra remains fully protected.