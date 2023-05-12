'We will again go to court if...': warns Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra political discourse

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray

A day after the Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra political crisis, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he will approach the 'people's court' to remove the present Eknath Shinde government from power. The Supreme Court had on Friday ruled that the decision of the Speaker to appoint Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction in June as the whip of the Shiv Sena in the Assembly was 'illegal.'

"Court has clearly said that the Shinde-BJP government is illegal. Now as the court judgement has come, we will go to the people's court. Court has said everything about the illegality of the present government," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday refused to disqualify the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including Chief Minister Shinde. The bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the court cannot ordinarily adjudicate disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law and directed the Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take a decision on the pending matter within a "reasonable period.

Hoping that the Speaker would do the right thing, Thackeray said, "The relief to this present government is interim. The Speaker should decide on the matter at the earliest. If he gives any wrong decision, we will again go to Court."