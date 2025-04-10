Uddhav Thackeray is 'Fokat Baburao' while I am Maharashtra's 'Favorite Brother': Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde strongly criticised the Maharashtra's former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray. Eknath Shinde called Uddhav Thackeray 'Baburao' of the film Hera Pheri.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Thursday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackrey and called him 'Baburao'. In a stern attack at Thackrey, Maharashtra Deputy CM said he misled people for years by his 'innocent demeanor'.

Shinde further termed Thackrey's Facbook lives as 'time pass' and said Uddhav Thackeray's FB means 'Fokat Baburao', while I am 'Favorite Brother'. Eknath Shinde said this while addressing a public meeting in Sangola assembly constituency.

Shinde's veiled attack on Uddhav Thackeray

Shinde said, "Some people sit in their bungalows and keep playing FB i.e. Facebook. Nothing happens to anyone in this, they just sit and pass time. What does FB mean? 'Fokat Baburao'... I am also FB, but Maharashtra's 'favourite brother', Maharashtra's Laadla Bhai... there is a difference, see the difference."

Shinde on Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday lauded the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana. Shinde said there was no doubt that the person responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks will get a severe punishment. In a post on X, Shinde congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rana's extradition.

His post on X reads, "Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of the biggest terrorist attack on the country, 26/11, was brought to India. For this, I wholeheartedly congratulate the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi. About a month ago, there was a discussion between Prime Minister and the US President Donald Trump . According to that, America transferred the biggest criminal of the country to India. I also congratulate India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for this. There is no doubt that Tahawwur Rana, responsible for the attack on the world's largest democracy, will get severe punishment."

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India on Thursday evening after being extradited from the US. The 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin landed in Delhi in a special plane in the evening.