Uddhav Thackeray 'fell at Sharad Pawar's feet' to become chief minister: Amit Shah in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the New Education Societys centenary celebration and souvenir release function, in Kolhapur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that he ''fell at Sharad Pawar's feet'' to grab the power in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray had joined hands with NCP and Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance after parting away with the BJP and formed the government in Maharashtra in 2019 after assembly elections.

"In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray campaigned with us but when poll results came, he forgot about all the ideologies and fell at Sharad Pawar's feet and requested to make him chief minister. But today Shiv Sena has become real and with 'Dhanush Baan', has come again with the BJP. BJP doesn't have greed for power and we will never forget our ideologies. Maharashtra interest is paramount in our mind," ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

"Politics and power can be grabbed for a moment with crooked intelligence but only courage, bravery and results are useful in the battle which Uddhav's Shiv Sena does not have. It is with BJP workers," Amit Shah added.

Amit Shah's remarks have come after Election Commission alloted 'Bow and Arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena to Eknath Shinde's camp.

After EC's decision, Uddhav Thackeray's camp is likely to approach Supreme Court to challenge poll body's decision.

Hitting back at the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray said that they (BJP) are doing such low-level politics that they could even take away our 'mashaal' (flaming torch). They can steal the 'bow & arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people.

"You want my father's face, but not his son's. I was ready to come along. If you ditch me when I wanted to implement a promise given to my father, what should I do?" he asked the saffron party.

ALSO READ | 'You want my father's face, but not his son's': Uddhav Thackeray latest attack on Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

ALSO READ | 'Before 2014, every minister in power considered themselves PM': Amit Shah's fresh attack on Oppn