Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over Aurangzeb tomb controversy, challenges Hindutva claims Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hits out at BJP over the Aurangzeb tomb issue, questioning their inaction and governance failures. He challenges the party’s Hindutva stance, calls out security lapses in Nagpur and demands accountability from the Maharashtra government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday targeted the BJP-run Maharashtra state government with some pointed words for exploiting the row over the tomb of Aurangzeb for the purpose of deflecting public attention from their lack of development achievements.

He questioned the central and the state government's decision to stay inert, citing their inability to delete the mausoleum when they ostensibly have the strength.

'If BJP has a problem with green flags, remove green from your own flag'

Thackeray had a direct go at the BJP's Hindutva position when he said: "The government says it cannot take down Aurangzeb's mausoleum because it is centrally protected. Then why don't you approach Prime Minister Modi and tell him to take away the mausoleum of Aurangzeb, who was born in Gujarat?" He also challenged the BJP's assertions that Hindus are unsafe in Nagpur, a stronghold of the RSS.

"Nagpur is the headquarters of the RSS, which claims to be the protector of Hindus. How can Hindus be in danger there? If this was a pre-planned incident, what was your Home Ministry doing?"

'Leaders' children watch cricket in Dubai while Hindus are persecuted in Bangladesh'

Thackeray criticised the political hypocrisy of BJP leaders, accusing their families of carrying on business with Pakistan while teaching nationalism.

"BJP leaders’ children enjoy cricket matches in Dubai, organized by none other than Amit Shah’s son, while Hindus are suffering atrocities in Bangladesh. Why this hypocrisy?"

'Use bulldozers here too, not just in Uttar Pradesh'

Commenting on the failures of the government in law and order, Thackeray wanted the bulldozer politics witnessed in Uttar Pradesh to be implemented here too.

"You claim to be against green flags, but if you have such a problem with the color green, why don’t you remove it from your own flag?"

Demands for CM, Home Minister's resignation over Nagpur incident

Blaming the Maharashtra government of ineptitude at dealing with recent communal incidents, Thackeray called for accountability.

“I am neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Minister. Ask the Chief Minister who was behind the Nagpur incident. If this is the government’s failure, they should resign immediately.”

"Compare PM Modi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? ridiculous"

Thackeray also criticised recent attempts at comparing PM Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an insult to the history of Maharashtra.

“Any random person now compares anyone to Shivaji Maharaj. If you are so concerned about Aurangzeb’s tomb, remove it—but also focus on real issues like farmers’ distress.”

'If you think Aurangzeb's tomb should be removed, call Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu too'

Concluding his speech on a sarcastic note, Thackeray proposed that if the BJP was serious about its position, they should also include their NDA allies.

"If you want to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb, call Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu too. Don’t just use this issue for political mileage."

Thackeray's comments have added more fuel to the political fires in Maharashtra, preparing the ground for another series of political clashes between the Shiv Sena groups and the ruling BJP-Shinde regime.