Uddhav Thackeray alleges BJP attempting to block 'Marathi unity' ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray alluded to behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring by the BJP, hinting at secret meetings- including a reported one between Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel- aimed at derailing a potential alliance of Marathi-centric parties.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (June 19) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of actively trying to derail a potential alliance between his faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray. Speaking at a rally commemorating the 59th foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena, Thackeray claimed the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena are seeking to prevent the unification of 'Marathi political parties' before crucial civic elections.

Thackeray warns BJP: ‘Don’t undermine the Thackeray brand’

In a sharp warning to the BJP, Thackeray invoked the legacy of the Thackeray name and issued a stern caution against attempts to tarnish it. "If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP," he said. In a fiery remark inspired by a line from Nana Patekar’s film 'Prahaar', he quipped, “When you come to take me on, come with an ambulance- for yourself.”

Meetings behind closed doors to disrupt potential alliances

Referring to recent political developments, Thackeray suggested that the BJP was holding covert meetings, including one reportedly between Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel, to sabotage the prospects of a Marathi-centric coalition. Despite these efforts, he insisted, “What the people want, will happen.”

Uddhav slams BJP over Hindi push, firm stand against Hindi imposition in Maharashtra

Thackeray reiterated his commitment to protecting Marathi identity and culture, asserting that any attempt to impose Hindi in Maharashtra would be firmly resisted. He accused the BJP of trying to stoke divisions between Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities ahead of municipal polls.

In a fiery address, Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of trying to impose Hindi in Maharashtra. Speaking firmly on the issue, he said, “If you want to force Hindi on people, go do it in Gujarat. We will not allow this in Maharashtra.”

Thackeray’s remarks came amid growing speculation about a potential alliance between his faction and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by his cousin Raj Thackeray. Addressing these talks, Uddhav said, “What people truly want will prevail. But efforts are being made to ensure that Marathi people do not unite. Businessmen's agents are holding meetings in hotels to stop this from happening.”

He expressed confidence that his party would retain its stronghold in Mumbai, stating boldly, “The saffron flag of Shiv Sena will continue to fly over the BMC.”

Issuing a direct challenge to the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Thackeray declared, “If you want to eliminate me, come ahead- but bring an ambulance with you. You may come on your feet, but you’ll leave in an ambulance.” The dramatic statement, echoing cinematic defiance, underscored his determination to protect the "Marathi identity" and the legacy of the Thackeray name.

Criticism of BJP’s alleged double standards and broken promises

The former chief minister accused the BJP of political hypocrisy and unfulfilled promises. He referred to the unkept assurance of rotational chief ministership following the 2019 assembly elections. He also aimed at the BJP's Mahayuti alliance, pointing to its unfulfilled manifesto promises like the 'Ladki Bahin scheme' and farmer loan waivers.

BJP’s alleged corruption and opportunistic inductions targeted

In a sharp attack on the BJP's recruitment practices, Thackeray accused the party of welcoming leaders once been accused of corruption. “They have set up an induction stall outside jails,” he said mockingly, adding, “Now only Dawood Ibrahim is left to be inducted.” He further called on “original” BJP workers to resist the inclusion of tainted individuals into the party's ranks if they had any self-respect.

Shinde Sena rally called ‘A gathering of thieves’

Concluding his address, Uddhav Thackeray dismissed the rival Shiv Sena faction’s rally, led by CM Eknath Shinde, as nothing more than a gathering of thieves, continuing his sharp rhetoric against breakaway factions and their BJP alliance.