Uddhav Sena camp MPs set for crucial huddle tomorrow in Delhi, likely to meet Speaker: Sources

Mumbai:

Political activity in Maharashtra is expected to intensify on Wednesday as several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are likely to hold a crucial meeting at Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde's Delhi residence before calling on the Lok Sabha Speaker, according to sources.

Sources said that some MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction are expected to gather at the bungalow of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde after 8 am before proceeding to meet Speaker Om Birla. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also be present at this meeting.

This comes as Maharashtra witnesses "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT Sena were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join it.

MPs may join Shinde camp

Sources indicate there is talk that six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction (UBT) are in contact with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The names of these MPs are reported to be as follows:

Sanjay Dina Patil

Sanjay Deshmukh

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar

Omraje Nimbalkar

Bhausaheb Wakchaure

Sanjay Jadhav

Additionally, the name of Rajabhau Waje is also surfacing in these discussions.

According to sources, MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction may join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on June 19—the occasion of Shiv Sena's foundation day—these MPs will first form a separate faction and subsequently merge with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Leaders from the ruling Shiv Sena have also claimed that they are in touch with several MPs from the Uddhav camp.

Attendance at Matoshree fuels speculation

Speculation over possible defections gained momentum after only four of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs attended a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai's Bandra East.

The meeting assumed significance amid the buzz that some MPs might cross over to the ruling Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as part of the latter's 'Operation Tiger'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has rejected reports of any split, saying that a "wrong picture" is being projected and asserting that all party MPs remain firmly with Uddhav Thackeray.

According to Raut, MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze, and Sanjay Patil attended the Matoshree meeting in person, while Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar, and Sanjay Deshmukh joined virtually. He added that Sanjay Jadhav spoke to Thackeray over the phone.

While political speculation continues to mount, there has been no official confirmation from the MPs concerned regarding any decision to switch allegiance.

Uddhav calls meeting of MLAs

Apart from MPs, several Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators are also believed to be in communication with the Shinde camp. Sources indicate that a number of party MLAs are exploring the possibility of joining the ruling Shiv Sena faction, raising concerns within the Uddhav Thackeray camp about another potential exodus.

Amid speculation surrounding "Operation Tiger," Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of his party's MLAs. Thackeray has summoned a meeting of all MLAs from his faction of the Shiv Sena on June 22 at 4:00 pm at the party office, Shivalay, in Mumbai.

Also Read: Operation Tiger: 7 Uddhav Sena MPs may join Shinde camp on Shiv Sena's foundation day, say sources

Also Read: 'Operation Tiger' rattles Uddhav's Sena; MLA meet convened over fears of mass switch to Shinde camp