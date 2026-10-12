UBT Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey quits party amid disagreements, says 'Smit Machchhar is my idol not Rathee'

Mumbai:

The UBT Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey has quit the party over party's stand on the Election Commission. Announcing his resignation, he said, "His idols are Smit Machchhar, Shivaji Maharaj, and Veer Savarkar not Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and Dhruv Rathee." Dubey expressed his displeasure at the press meet over his party's stance to support Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s movement against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "My country comes first, the party and Anand Dubey comes later," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray took part in CJP's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area. The Mumbai Police detained several protesters including social activist Anjali Damania.

Aditya Thackeray alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, including women were manhandled by police. Aditya claimed that a female party worker's sari was torn during the protest. "I am appealing to people from all over Mumbai to come to Shivaji Park. This protest will not stop now. If you touch the protesters, the movement will intensify until the traitor (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns," he said.

INDIA bloc leaders to file a petition at SC over 'vote chori'

The INDIA bloc leaders are marching to the Supreme Court to submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and file a petition at the Supreme Court over 'vote chori' allegations and a pause to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march is being led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying they would never be able to silence India's voice. Gandhi also took a dig at the Centre over Delhi Police's crackdown on CJP agitators and said the opposition leaders would march to the Supreme Court with "love, brotherhood and patriotism".

Govt denotifies Jantar Mantar as a protest site

Meanwhile, the government has denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site, while announcing three other places where protests and demostrations could now be held. The order, dated October 11, 2026, was signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. It stated that the Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi have now been designated as new venues for organising protest and demonstrations.

"Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a Committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizen's right for organizing protest/demonstrations in place of the existing "designated site"," the order stated. "Detailed and revised SOP for organizing protest/ demonstrations at these three venues will be issued separately. This is in partial modification of earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22 dated 28.04.2022," it added.

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Jantar Mantar no longer a designated protest site, government names 3 alternative venues