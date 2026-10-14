Two women die after fire breaks out at high-rise building in Nalasopara near Mumbai

Nalasopara:

Two women were killed in a massive fire that broke out at the Imperial Heights building on Nallasopara-Vasai Link Road. The deceased women are Falguni Shah and Ashwini Parkar, both at their 50. As per the initial information, they are suspected to have died from suffocation from the smoke caused by the fire.

A massive fire broke out around midnight at the Imperial Heights building on the Nalasopara-Vasai Link Road. The fire spread rapidly, creating panic among the residents. The situation worsened as flames and large amounts of smoke billowed from the house. Two women, Falguni Shah and Ashwini Parkar, died in the incident. According to preliminary information provided by Dr. Kavita Jagada, in-charge of Tulinj Hospital, they are suspected to have died from smoke inhalation. However, the exact cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem report is released.

Meanwhile, the other four members were safely evacuated by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's fire brigade with the help of a crane. The members were trapped on the 14th floor, the fire brigade personnel worked hard and rescued all the four people safely.

The former mayor Rupesh Jadhav reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, and took stock of the situation. The rescue operations are currently underway and the fire brigade personnel are also working to know the real cause of the incident. More information is likely to be revealed after investigation by the concerned departments.

Similar incident: Massive fire breaks out at labour camp in Mumbai's Mulund, seven gas cylinders explode

A massive fire broke out at a ground-plus-one-storey labour camp at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Project Affected Persons (PAP) project in Tata Colony, Mulund East, Mumbai, on Thursday (October 8), triggering panic among many workers living there. The labour camp in the Tata Colony area of Mulund East is housed in a ground-plus-one-storey structure within a project complex built for the rehabilitation of families displaced from Dharavi. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is reportedly developing the project.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone East 3) Abhaysinha Deshmukh, seven gas cylinders have exploded so far. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated. "During the incident, seven gas cylinders exploded. All occupants of the premises were safely evacuated," Deshmukh said. Around 15 fire tenders, ambulances, Navghar police personnel, and senior police officers reached the spot after being alerted. Fire brigade teams are working to douse the flames and bring the situation under control.

According to the DCP, all people present at the camp have been safely evacuated. No casualties or deaths have been reported so far. Police have also deployed necessary security arrangements at the spot.

-Report by Hanif Shaikh from Nalasopara.

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