Two passengers sustain head injuries during scuffle in Mumbai local train, rushed to hospital for treatment

Mumbai:

A fight broke out between two passengers in the luggage coach of the Parel–Ambarnath Mumbai local train at about 00:30 hrs, while the train was in motion. As a result of the altercation, both persons sustained head injuries. Both the injured persons were provided with immediate first aid and were shifted on stretchers to Rukhmabai Hospital for medical treatment. One person had sustained a more serious head injury, he was subsequently referred to Sion Hospital.

Necessary legal action is being taken by GRP

During the preliminary inquiry conducted by the GRP, it was found that neither of the two persons was carrying any sharp weapon. The injury was caused when the metal bangle (kada) worn on one person's wrist struck the other person's head during the scuffle.

Necessary legal action is being taken by GRP/Kalyan. A detailed report will be submitted after further information is received from the GRP.

Man allegedly stabbed to death by co-passenger on Mumbai local train

In a similar incident last month, a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a co-passenger on a Mumbai local train during an argument over whether the doors should be kept open amid the rains, in the second such incident this year, officials said.

The accused, subsequently identified as Sachin Ramesh Suvarna (30), was arrested hours later following a massive manhunt, which included the scanning of footage from nearly 400 CCTV cameras, an official said.

Victim Mayank Lohar was fatally assaulted by Suvarna inside a first-class compartment on Tuesday, which also marked the arrival of monsoon in the city, between Andheri and Borivali railway stations in the western suburbs, he said.

Officials said Lohar and Suvarna got into an altercation as the train, a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local, pulled into the Andheri station at 10.42 pm. One of them wanted the doors to be kept open, while the other objected, citing the rains. During the argument, Suvarna, who works at the Sahar Cargo complex of the Mumbai airport, pulled out "sattu" (a sharp weapon) from his possession and allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen and chest, he said.

Lohar suffered grievous injuries and collapsed, while Suvarna, a resident of Mira Road, jumped out of the train at Borivali station before it came to a halt and ran away. The youth was rushed to a nearby medical facility with the help of Government Railway Police (GRP) and personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the official said. He was then taken to a civic-run hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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