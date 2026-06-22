Two killed after BMW crashes on Mumbai-Vadodara Highway in Maharashtra's Badlapur

Badlapur:

Two people lost their lives after a BMW car met with an accident on the Mumbai–Vadodara Highway near Badlapur in Maharashtra on Sunday. Police have registered a case against the driver of the BMW in connection with the accident. Visuals from the accident site showed the damaged vehicle and emergency personnel working in the area. Authorities are collecting evidence and recording statements as part of the probe.

VIDEO: BMW reduced to wreckage

According to police, the accident took place at around 2:39 am on June 21 within the jurisdiction of Badlapur West Police Station. Officers reached the spot after receiving information about the crash and found the BMW completely mangled, with vehicle parts scattered across the highway.

The car reportedly had three occupants, including the driver.

Police have registered a case against the driver, Angad Gill. Preliminary findings suggest that he was driving at an extremely high speed when the vehicle lost control and slammed into the divider. Senior Police Inspector Kishore Shinde of Badlapur Police Station said the investigation revealed that the driver allegedly ignored traffic regulations and was driving at a speed of nearly 250 kmph at the time of the crash.

Police said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe.