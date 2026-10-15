Six people, including three children, killed in truck-bike collision in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Jalgaon:

At least six people, including three children, were killed in a truck-bike collision in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place on the Jamner-Bodwad road near Maldabhadi village located in Jamner taluka, a police official told the news agency PTI.

A police team has rushed to the spot, he said.

Woman killed as truck hits scooter in Thane

A 26-year-old physiotherapist was killed and her mother injured after a speeding container truck rammed into their two-wheeler on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, police said.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on October 7 in the Gaimukh area along the busy stretch, according to the Kasarvadavali police.

The victim, Harshita Shiva Gowda, was riding a Honda Activa with her 47-year-old mother, Nandini Shiva Gowda, seated as a pillion rider when the truck suddenly swerved towards the left side of the road and hit their scooter. Harshita died in the accident, while her mother sustained injuries.

Five killed, over 20 injured as truck rams into pickup van

Earlier on October 2, a horrific road accident was reported in Maharashtra after a truck collided with a pickup van carrying devotees who were travelling from Shegaon in Buldhana district to Wardha with an idol of Goddess Durga. The accident took place near Channel 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway close to Dhamangaon Railway in Amravati district. Seven people were killed in the accident, while 21 others sustained injuries. Four to five of the injured were reportedly in critical condition.

According to the information, the accident occurred on October 2 morning near Channel No. 97 of the Samruddhi Expressway. The pickup van was carrying devotees travelling from Shegaon with a Durga idol towards Wardha when it was hit by a truck. The collision was so severe that five people died on the spot. Two more injured victims later succumbed to their injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to seven.

A total of 21 people were injured in the accident. Around 14 to 15 people suffered minor injuries and are currently said to be out of danger. However, the condition of four to five injured people remains critical.

Also Read

Lover kills married woman in Maharashtra's Jalgaon over marriage demand, burns body with room heater