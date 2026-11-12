Trainer aircraft skids off runway at Solapur Airport, trainee pilot escapes unhurt

A trainer aircraft skidded off the runway while attempting to land at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra on Thursday. A female trainee pilot was reportedly on board and escaped unhurt, airport officials said.

Fire services and police personnel rushed to the airport following the incident. The exact number of people on board the aircraft is not yet known.

Aircraft found tilted forward after incident

Visuals from the site show the aircraft tilted forward, with its nose touching the ground. Emergency personnel reached the spot soon after the incident.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.

Similar trainer aircraft incidents were reported in Gujarat and Maharashtra

A similar incident was reported at Amreli Airport in Gujarat on September 28 last year when a single-seat trainer aircraft skidded off the runway shortly after landing. The trainee pilot escaped unhurt, although the aircraft sustained some damage. Photographs showed the aircraft lying tilted on the ground beside the runway. The incident came five months after another trainer aircraft crashed near Amreli, killing a 22-year-old trainee pilot.

More recently, on August 9 this year, a Carver Aviation trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a training exercise at Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district. A pilot and a cadet were on board, but neither was injured. The aircraft was conducting circuit and landing emergency exercises, including rejected take-off manoeuvres, when it went beyond the runway's paved surface and entered a grassy area. The incident occurred months after the January 28 crash near the same airstrip that killed then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

(With inputs from ANI)

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