Tragic! 10-month-old baby dies after ambulance gets stuck for hours in Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway jam Doctors had urged the family to move him to a hospital in Mumbai for advanced care, but the delay in receiving timely treatment led to the child’s death.

Vasai:

A tragic incident in Vasai yesterday has left the entire region shaken. A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway trapped an ambulance for nearly five hours, costing the life of a two-year-old child.

The victim, Riyan Sheikh (2), a resident of Pelhar, fell from the fourth floor of a building on Thursday afternoon. He sustained severe abdominal injuries and was rushed to Galaxy Hospital nearby. After providing initial treatment, doctors advised that he be shifted to a larger hospital for advanced care.

At around 1.30 pm, Riyan was taken in an ambulance towards Mumbai. However, the vehicle was caught in a huge traffic snarl that had paralysed the highway since morning. By afternoon, the situation had worsened, with vehicle queues stretching 20 to 25 kilometres on both sides of the road between Mumbai and Gujarat.

As Riyan’s condition deteriorated inside the stranded ambulance, his family decided to divert to a small hospital in Sasunavghar village. Tragically, doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

The heartbreaking incident has triggered outrage across the area. Serious questions are being raised about highway management, traffic control failures, and the lack of priority given to ambulances in emergencies. Residents and local leaders have described it as yet another grim reminder of the consequences of poor traffic management.