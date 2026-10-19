Tiger Shroff firing incident: Cops seize bike used in attack, scan CCTV footage to trace accused

Hours after some unidentified assailants opened fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff at the Juhu area in Mumbai, the police have recovered the bike that was allegedly used in the attack, said officials on Monday.

The two-wheeler was seized from the Andheri station, with officials suspecting that the assailants might have used a train to flee. The police are now trying to trace the bike's owner using its number plate and the chassis number.

According to officials, evidence have been collected by the forensic teams from the site and it is being ascertained how many rounds were fired. Further, the CCTV footages from various routes are also being analysed to find more about the assailants.

The attackers' image has also surfaced, though their identities remain unknown. There is a possibility that they might be working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after it claimed responsibility for the attack in a viral social media post; however, the police are trying to ascertain this claim.

The police have constituted 15 teams and registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 109(1)( Attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the investigation continues.

"Taking the seriousness of the incident into account, Mumbai Police has formed teams in sufficient numbers. All personnel and branches are working on the case. The forensic team has conducted a preliminary analysis. As soon as any further relevant information becomes available, it will be communicated to you," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg told reporters on Sunday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have also taken cognizance of the incident. While Fadnavis spoke to the actor and assured of all help, Shinde met Shroff's family and vowed to end this hooliganism.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also condemned the incident and promised strict action against the assailants.

"The firing at actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle is condemnable. The perpetrators will be apprehended at the earliest and strict action will be taken against them. The safety of every citizen in Mumbai is our highest priority. The government is committed to maintaining peace and law and order in the city," she said on X this morning.

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