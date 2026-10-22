Tiger Shroff firing case: Probe reveals accused practised shooting near Mumbai, gun misfired once

Mumbai:

A major revelation has emerged in the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff firing case; as per sources, the accused had practised shooting at a place near Mumbai. According to sources, during the practice, one accused fired two shots, while the other accused tested the gun by firing a single shot. The accused wanted to ensure that the gun was working properly.

It is being reported that both accused were successful in firing a gun during practice. The investigation has revealed that the misfire occurred while testing the gun in the Andheri hotel where they were staying. As per sources, the bullet hit the bed. However, no one suspected that a shot had been fired in the hotel room.

More on Tiger Shroff firing case

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police suspect that the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff on October 18 was preceded by an unsuccessful attempt a week earlier. According to investigators, the three accused allegedly visited the Juhu football ground on October 11 but abandoned their plan when the actor did not arrive. They returned on October 18 and opened fire at his BMW as he was leaving the premises.

According to Crime Branch sources, the accused made these claims during questioning as part of the initial investigation. Investigators are now examining their statements and will cross-check the information before confirming any alleged threat to another personality from the film industry. The police have maintained that the claims made by the accused cannot be treated as confirmed until they have been independently verified. The investigation is continuing to establish the sequence of events and the extent of the alleged planning.

During the initial investigation, the accused allegedly told the police that they had tracked Tiger Shroff several times through social media platforms. According to their statements, these platforms helped them obtain information about the actor's event locations and other details.

Investigators are also looking into the alleged reconnaissance carried out at the actor's residence and a football ground. The accused reportedly told the Crime Branch that, after surveying both locations, they considered the football ground a comparatively easier and more suitable place to target the actor.

The police is examining these statements as part of the investigation. The details shared by the accused remain subject to verification, and the Crime Branch is expected to establish the sequence of events through further questioning and cross-checking.

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