'Thought it was Diwali firecrackers': Eyewitness describes the moment when shots were fired at Tiger Shroff

In Mumbai, thousands gather every day for a glimpse of their favourite B-town actors and stars. A similar scene unfolded on Sunday when fans had gathered in Juhu to catch a glimpse of Tiger Shroff. However, the excitement turned into a shocking experience for everyone after some unidentified assailants fired multiple rounds at the actor.

At first, vlogger Salma Shaikh -- who like many was present at the site to catch Shroff's one glimpse -- thought someone was bursting crackers; however, later, she realised that someone had opened fired at the actor.

Recounting the incident, Shaikh said the actor's driver Firdaus was injured, even as Shroff escaped unhurt. Shaikh, who runs the 'Shalma Shaikh Blog' on social media, said she was recording a vlog when the entire incident happened in front of her.

"As soon as he reached the main road, a boy started firing a gun. At first, everyone thought it was just Diwali firecrackers," she told news agency ANI. "Then the car stopped, and Tiger was on the floor. He didn't get a single scratch. However, his driver was struck; a bullet hit his elbow, and one passed right through his palm."

"They immediately rushed to the police station, and from there, they came to Nanavati Hospital. Everyone else from his family has since left, but the driver, the patient, is still inside. Their game usually ends at 7. By 7:05, they typically come out and head home," she added.

Police launch manhunt, register case

The incident has left everyone in shock, with the police launching a manhunt to nab the assailants, who are yet to be identified. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, via a viral social media post, has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the police are trying to identify the claim.

The police have also constituted 15 teams and a forensic team has visited the spot, gathering evidence. A first information report (FIR) has also been registered under Sections 109(1)( Attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

"Recognizing the seriousness of the incident, the Mumbai Police have deployed a sufficient number of teams, with various branches involved in the investigation. A forensic team has conducted a preliminary analysis. Further relevant information will be conveyed to you as it becomes available," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg told reporters on Sunday.

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Tiger Shroff firing incident: First image of attackers emerges; police launch manhunt