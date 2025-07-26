'Those in glass houses do not throw stone…': Eknath Shinde slams Raut over 'ambulance scam' Shinde accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) faction of hypocrisy, claiming that those linked to past scandals involving the Mithi river desilting, road construction corruption, and the so-called “khichdi scam” were now pointing fingers at him.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday strongly refuted allegations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who had accused Shinde and his son, MP Shrikant Shinde, of being involved in an Rs 800 crore ambulance scam. Responding to the charges, Shinde said, “Those who reside in glass houses do not throw stones at others’ homes. We are clean.”

Shinde accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) faction of hypocrisy, claiming that those linked to past scandals involving the Mithi river desilting, road construction corruption, and the so-called “khichdi scam” were now pointing fingers at him.

Shinde: Sena (UBT) looted Mumbai for 25 years

Speaking to the media, Shinde asserted that the people of Mumbai were well aware of the Sena (UBT)'s past. “They looted Mumbai for 25 years. It is unfortunate that they are now levelling charges against us,” he said.

The scams referenced by Shinde pertain to projects undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had long been under the control of the undivided Shiv Sena until its 2022 split.

Raut claims funds diverted to Shinde foundation

On Friday, Sanjay Raut alleged that a massive Rs 800 crore scam took place in the procurement of ambulances and claimed the actual cost of the vehicles was only Rs 100 crore. According to Raut, the contract was awarded to Sumeet Facilities Limited, and the inflated amount was diverted to the Shrikant Shinde Foundation.

Raut further alleged that Amit Salunke, associated with the firm and said to be the “financial backbone” of the foundation, was arrested in Jharkhand in connection with a liquor scam. He claimed Salunke is a close aide of both Eknath and Shrikant Shinde.

In response, Eknath Shinde clarified that whatever happened in Jharkhand would be probed by that state’s government and distanced himself from the case.

Sumeet Group denies political links

Meanwhile, Summit Salunke, Vice Chairman of Sumeet Group Enterprises, called Raut’s allegations “baseless.” He maintained that Amit Salunke, his family, and Sumeet Facilities Limited have no political affiliations.

He also defended the ambulance project, stating, “The PIL against the ‘108’ Ambulance project was rightly dismissed by the Bombay High Court, which upheld the fairness of the tender process."