'They have to go to Delhi for Mumbai mayor': Sanjay Raut targets Eknath Shinde amid BMC power struggle In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the BJP–Sena Yuti crossed the majority mark with 118 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while the MNS secured six.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, amid reports of a tussle within the ruling Mahayuti over the Mumbai mayoral post. Raut said Shinde would first need to convince senior BJP leaders if he wants a Shiv Sena leader to occupy the top post in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Despite the BJP–Sena Yuti securing a clear victory in the BMC elections, the decision on the mayor has not yet been finalised. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats in the 227-member civic body, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is keen to retain its long-standing control over India’s richest municipal corporation.

‘Nobody cares about Shinde for mayor’: Raut

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut made a biting remark on Shinde’s political standing within the alliance. “Nobody cares about Shinde for the mayoral post. There is nothing more insulting than those who call themselves Shiv Sena, put up Balasaheb Thackeray’s photo, and then go to Delhi to sit at the feet of Gujarati leaders for the post of Mumbai mayor,” he said.

Raut added that the delay in announcing the mayor was also linked to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ absence, as he is currently in Davos, Switzerland, attending the World Economic Forum.

The Sena (UBT) leader also questioned the necessity of the chief minister’s Davos visit, alleging that agreements were being signed with Indian companies something he said could have been done in Mumbai itself.

“The chief ministers from across the country are having a picnic in Davos,” Raut remarked, adding that attention would return to the mayoral elections only after the trip concludes. He demanded that the state government make public the expenditure incurred on foreign travel by political leaders.

Calling the Davos summit “ridiculous from an Indian perspective,” Raut said taxpayers’ money was being used for overseas visits while similar engagements could be held within the country. On being asked about two Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation who have reportedly gone incommunicado, Raut said the party has initiated legal proceedings against them.

“Disqualification proceedings are underway. Once that process is completed, they can go wherever they want,” he said. The political challenge for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has intensified in the region after Shrikanth Shinde said that Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended support to the Mahayuti alliance.

BMC and civic poll results snapshot

In the BMC elections, the BJP–Sena Yuti crossed the majority mark with 118 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, while the MNS secured six. In Kalyan-Dombivli, the Mahayuti dominated with 103 of 122 seats, leaving the UBT faction with 11 seats and the MNS with five.