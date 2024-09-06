Three arrested for allegedly drugging, raping woman at birthday party in Thane

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Maharashtra Police on Friday (September 6) said they have arrested three individuals, including a woman, for allegedly drugging and raping a 22-year-old woman at a birthday party in Badlapur. The police said, the incident reportedly took place in an apartment in the Shirgaon area on the night of Wednesday, September 4, and into the early hours of Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Santosh Shivram Rupavate (40), Shivam Sanjay Raje (23), and Aliska, also known as Bhumika Ravindra Meshram (20), according to an official.

About the incident

An official detailing on the incident mentioned that, Aliska had allegedly invited the victim to her home for her birthday celebration, where the two male suspects were already present. After the party, the men reportedly began consuming alcohol in the bedroom. When the victim attempted to leave, she complained of feeling unwell. At this point, Aliska allegedly offered her a lemonade drink, which was suspected to have been mixed with a sedative.

Shortly after consuming the drink, the victim began to feel dizzy and disoriented, the official said.

And, taking advantage of her condition, one of the men allegedly raped her in the bathroom while she was unconscious, the official added.

Three suspect arrested

Meanwhile, based on the victim’s complaint, police swiftly arrested the three suspects. They have been charged under sections 64 (rape) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other relevant sections, the official confirmed.

Further, the investigation into the matter is ongoing as police gather more details about the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)

