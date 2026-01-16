Thane Municipal Corporation Result: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's lead narrows, now ahead in 28 seats

Advertisement
The situation in Thane was fluid following the split within the Shiv Sena, which dramatically altered the local balance of power.

There are 131 seats in Thane.
There are 131 seats in Thane.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Thane:

The BJP-Shiv Sena allaince has taken early lead amid vote counting across 131 seats in Thane Municipal Corporation. The coalition is leading in 28 seats. Out of these seats, Shinde's Sena has registered victory in four seats.  

Here’s the party-wise leading seats in Thane

Total seats- 131

BJP- 10

Shiv Sena(Shinde)- 18
Shiv Sena(UBT)- 6
MNS- 1
NCP(Sharad Pawar)- 6
Congress- 1
NCP(Ajit Pawar)- 1

The election in Thane took place on January 15. 

In Thane, the BJP fought the elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. On the other side, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena joined hands with the MNS and the Sharad Pawar–led NCP to form a separate coalition. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, the Congress, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chose to contest the polls on their own.

29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation seats where polling took place

The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

