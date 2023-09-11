Thane lift collapse: Four victims are from Bihar; Nitish announces ex-gratia, death count rises to seven

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thane lift collapse

Thane lift collapse: The death count in the Thane lift collapse incident rose to seven, the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Monday. Following the heart-wrenching incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief on the death of four labourers, hailing from the state's Samastipur. The four were among the seven labourers who were killed in a lift collapse at an under-construction 40-storey building at Thane in Maharashtra.

“The chief minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said here.

CM ordered officials to make arrangements

In addition to this, the CM has also directed officials to make arrangements for transporting the bodies of the four labourers to their villages in Bihar.

The lift collapsed at an under-construction building when the labourers were descending from the 40-storey structure after completing waterproofing work on the terrace.

Supporting cables of the construction lift snapped

Prima facie, one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the accident.

The deceased persons have been identified as Mahendra Chaupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Haroon Shaikh (47), Mithlesh (35), Karidas (38) and Sunil Kumar Das (21). The seventh deceased has not been identified yet, the officials said.

Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the incident. “Shocking! The lift accident in Thane is very tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased who lost lives in this accident. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones,” Fadnavis said in a post on social media platform, X.