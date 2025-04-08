Thane horror: Man lures, sexually assaults and murders 10-year-old girl, throws body from building A 10-year-old girl was brutally murdered after being lured to an apartment with the promise of a toy in Mumbra, Thane, and the accused, Asif Mansoori, has been arrested and charged under POCSO and other laws.

A chilling act of violence has rocked the Mumbra area of Thane, where a 10-year-old girl was brutally murdered after being lured to an apartment under the guise of receiving a toy. The accused, identified as Asif Mansoori, has been arrested by police following the heinous crime that occurred on the night of April 7th.

According to police reports, Mansoori enticed the young victim to his flat at approximately 10 pm with the promise of a toy. Once inside, he subjected her to sexual assault before savagely slitting her throat with a sharp weapon. In a horrifying attempt to conceal his crime, Mansoori then threw the girl’s semi-naked body from the building's window.

Residents alerted authorities after discovering the body, prompting a swift response from the police and fire department. Upon arrival at the scene around 11 pm, emergency services retrieved the victim’s body.

A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed the girl’s death was caused by excessive blood loss resulting from the knife attack on her neck. The report also corroborated evidence of sexual assault.

The accused, Asif Mansoori, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended by police shortly after the discovery of the body. He has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident has sparked outrage and widespread condemnation within the local community, with residents demanding swift and severe justice for the victim. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter to gather further evidence and determine the full extent of Mansoori’s actions.